This Bath Bomb Will Make Your Tub Feel Like A Tropical Island

When you live in New York, your summers are more often spent at an open-air beer garden than a beach oasis. Unless you want to rent a pricy Hamptons house, schlep your beach gear on a train, or deal with Coney Island, settling in on a sandy seaside isn't the life most New Yorkers live come June, July, and August — at least, not this New Yorker. Luckily, I've found a solution that comes in the form of a bath bomb that ultimately smells a lot better than I do after riding the D train all the way back to Manhattan covered in the lingering aroma of the Atlantic Ocean, Nathan's hot dogs, and smog.
From Sol de Janeiro, the brand that brought you Bum Bum Cream, the nicest-smelling thing you'll ever slather on your butt (and elsewhere), comes the first bath product: Bum Bum Bath Bomba. Finally, for anyone who lives in an apartment with a broken AC and dreams of spending their entire summer horizontal on white sands, a bath bomb to bring you... slightly closer.
Just like the Bum Bum Cream, the Bath Bomba smells like you just cracked open the secret door to a beachside bungalow in Rio where you drink piña coladas for breakfast and have an endless supply of fresh fruit at your disposal. But you won't get too intoxicated by the scent to miss the actual body benefits of bathing in the Bath Bomba's blue water. Algae and sea salt relax sore muscles and soothe skin irritation, while coconut oil and cupuacu butter make for a super conditioning blend that leaves your skin ridiculously silky.
It's not the same as a month-long sabbatical in Brazil or Bondi, but it does make running out of PTO days a little less painful.
