As much as we'd like to deny it, we're officially in the season of icy walks to work, heavy coats, and dry, wind-whipped faces. When getting beaten by the elements becomes a near-daily ritual, one easy way to can soothe our minds (and bodies) is a good ol' bath.
But we're trading in those frothy pink bubbles and rubber ducks we used to know (although, if that floats your boat, have at it) for something a little more luxurious. Ahead, we've carefully picked out our favorite masks, soaks, and scrubs, so you can make your bath a full-body experience.
But we're trading in those frothy pink bubbles and rubber ducks we used to know (although, if that floats your boat, have at it) for something a little more luxurious. Ahead, we've carefully picked out our favorite masks, soaks, and scrubs, so you can make your bath a full-body experience.