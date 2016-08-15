When you hear the words “beach beauty,” you probably imagine California girls with salty waves, the smell of sunscreen and coconut, shimmery-bronze legs, or electric-neon pedicures…but not for long.
Three under-the-radar brands we love are taking inspiration — from the ingredients to the packaging — from not-so-typical sands and waters. Think: Maine instead of Malibu; Iceland, not Ibiza. Sure, the locales may not be known for their surf spots, but their skin care? That’s worth dipping into.
Ahead, let us introduce you to the new wave of beach beauty.
