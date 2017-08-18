Summer is as much a state of mind as it is a season (hello, rosé-all-day afternoons, throw-on-and-go dresses that scream "out of office," and spontaneous weekend trips with your BFFs). So just because the warm temps won't stick around all year doesn't mean you can't keep your relaxed mindset going — especially when it comes to your beauty routine.
Your summer beauty habits — like exfoliating all over to keep your I-just-got-back-from-Thailand glow going strong, using dry shampoo so you can go from barre to brunch with ease, and wearing energizing floral scents like Marc Jacobs Daisy — have their purpose long after the season ends. You may just have to tweak how you use your favorite products so that they fill different needs. To find out how — and to make the process virtually foolproof — we asked the beauty pros for the best ways to transition your beauty regimen from one season to the next. This way, the only thing you’ll have to say goodbye to come September is your extensive sandal collection.