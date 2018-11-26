When you think of Christmas advent calendars, naff chocolate probably springs to mind. But recently, we've seen an influx of the beauty kind, with everything from skincare staples and cult makeup buys to haircare and bodycare housed behind those little paper doors.
This year, beauty advent calendars are bigger and better than ever before, with brands like MAC, Charlotte Tilbury and Clinique jumping on the bandwagon, serving up both full-size and miniature, travel-handy versions of classic products, such as Magic Cream and Prep + Prime Fix+, not to mention exclusives.
Ahead, you'll find the very best beauty advent calendars worth spending your money on this Christmas — whether you decide to gift your chosen buy to a loved one or keep it all to yourself.