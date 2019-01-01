These Are Sephora's 2019 Birthday Gifts For All Beauty Insiders

If holiday gifting has all but drained your bank account (and taken your energy with it), consider Sephora's birthday freebie announcement the shot of Nespresso pick-me-up you need right about now. The beauty HQ has just dropped its annual birthday rewards offer — available to all members of the Beauty Insider club — and the 2019 gifts are incredible.
The free sets are broken down by tier. All members get the choice between two bundles — a skin-care duo from Drunk Elephant or a Kat Von D 3-pack of makeup — with a third gift option available exclusively to VIB and Rouge cardholders. You can make your choice at the local Sephora store or online during your birthday month.
Scroll through to check out the totally free perks of being a loyal Sephora shopper — and let the birthday countdown begin.
