Drunk Elephant's New Cleansing Balm Transformed My Skin-Care Routine

That's usually enough cleansing for me, but if you're looking for a deeper clean, don't miss the Bamboo Booster, which comes in a tiny add-on vial in the same box as the balm. Instead of rotating between two cleansers, one super-gentle and the other more intensive, the booster adds a customization factor; just sprinkle some into your hand and combine with the balm whenever your skin needs a good polishing. As I've learned, much like wine and takeout, you can overdo it on the exfoliation — regardless of how right it feels at the time. But a makeup-melting, skin-coddling salve that guarantees a smooth, happy complexion? There's always room for that in my evening routine.