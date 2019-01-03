Imagine a world in which you can shuffle into your tiny kitchenette in fuzzy socks and a bathrobe, grab a cereal bowl, a spoon, and a jar of coconut oil, and walk away 11 minutes later with a Duchess of Sussex-level glow — spending zero dollars and saving your precious Sephora points in the process. Celebrity facialist Nichola Joss says it's possible.
Joss, the expert behind the complexions of seemingly poreless, aging-in-reverse stars like Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle, and Gwyneth Paltrow, tells us that the humble DIY face mask is every A-lister's best-kept skin secret. "At-home face masks are amazing, and I fully endorse them," she says. "They're easy, free, and you have full control of the ingredients you're putting on your skin — which is why most of my clients love them."
Ahead, Joss breaks down the five universal kitchen-pantry ingredients that double as brightening, soothing, and exfoliating skin-care essentials — all of which you can grab for $3 at your corner store and also eat for breakfast. You may not be royalty, but you are resourceful.
