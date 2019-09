You might already have an idea of how you'll treat yourself, but if you're still weighing how best to put those gratis funds to use, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've broken down how our Refinery29 beauty editors would spend their Sephora gift card based on price point, from under $50 to $75 and over $100. Scroll through to shop all our favorite picks — from clear self-tanners and watermelon mask sticks to luxe lip balms and round brushes — and start 2019 off right. Just don't forget to send a thank-you card.