A 2017 study reports that more than 54% of people surveyed skip washing their face before bed. We'll let that sink in for a minute. Anyone who's ever woken up with a breakout or pillowcase caked with makeup after skipping this important step knows that going to sleep with dirty skin can be problematic for several reasons. If those are risks you're not willing to take, but are too lazy to partake in a double-cleansing routine, you need a cleansing stick.
Although the solid products have been trending for over a year, it wasn't until recently that we noticed exactly how many there are (and that doesn't even include all the serum, sunscreen, and toning sticks that exist, too!). It's a whole new category of cleansers that streamline your routine, save room on your countertop, fit into a carry-on bag with ease, and don't sacrifice efficacy for a petite package. Bottom line: Cleansing sticks solve a lot of problems — and don't require more than three steps to use (wet face, rub stick over skin, and rinse). Our favorites, ahead.
