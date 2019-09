Although the solid products have been trending for over a year, it wasn't until recently that we noticed exactly how many there are (and that doesn't even include all the serum, sunscreen, and toning sticks that exist, too!). It's a whole new category of cleansers that streamline your routine, save room on your countertop, fit into a carry-on bag with ease, and don't sacrifice efficacy for a petite package. Bottom line: Cleansing sticks solve a lot of problems — and don't require more than three steps to use (wet face, rub stick over skin, and rinse). Our favorites, ahead.