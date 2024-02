A Hairy Girl’s Guide To All Things Body Hair Removal

Another old-school device that I've used for years is my trusty epilator. If you don't know what that is, it's because epilators' PR girlie has been sleeping on the job for a long time. The device acts like a whirling, moving set of tweezers that pluck out hairs as you pass the device over your skin. Now I will say – this is not for the faint of heart. Even I will say that the first time you use one (which is to say, before your hair has grown back finer), it will bring tears to your eyes. I've heard people compare it to having a million rubber bands repeatedly snapping your skin, and it's not an incorrect assessment. However, I've been exclusively epilating my underarms for at least five years now, and not only do I barely have any regrowth, but my results last at least a full week. (Any regrowth is also so fine that I don't even notice it, and I easily go weeks without epilating again.) These devices are also significantly cheaper than IPL ones, retailing in the $100-$200 range. (I've used the Braun Silk-Épil for years and I couldn't recommend it more.)