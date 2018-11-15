6 Women On Why They're Over Shaving Their Armpit Hair

Of course, this isn't just a red carpet phenomenon. There are plenty of women who aren't famous who don't shave their armpits, either. And for them, just like these celebs, the reasons for doing so vary. Plenty just don't have the time, or simply don't care. Others are fed up with the expectation that women have to shave. "The fact that it only applies to women makes me not wanna shave that much more," Adeline Straatmeyer, a 22-year-old college student in South Dakota who doesn't shave her legs or armpits, says.