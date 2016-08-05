I Tried This Controversial $250 Manicure

Part I: The Reading

Like I said, I had never had a tarot card reading before this week, so this was a treat for me. Sit with a stranger while we talk about my life, how great I am, and all my hopes for the future based on cards that are very open to interpretation? That, my friends, is downright therapeutic.



Holm has been working with tarot cards and crystals for a long time — we're talking somewhere in the ballpark of 25 years — and when she explains the cards, it makes perfect sense. But more than that, the way they all hit the table was weirdly eery. Fret not: I watched her shuffle the deck many times, and I cut the deck before we began.



We talked about me: I'm someone who emotionally provides for others. (I like to think so.) I have my shit together, and I am finally in the position to help others who are less fortunate. (Thankfully, yes.) Everything in my deck points to the verge of a huge life change. (Yep, I've been manifesting that for months.)



But not everything was so great: I overthink things more than most people, and it's hurting my life. (Probably.) I am very mature, but it all gets muddled by teenage urges to go out and get wild. (I plead the fifth.)



Then there was the devil card, or my "key card." Luckily, the devil card doesn't mean I am the spawn of Satan or have some bad shit coming my way; rather, that I am being weighed down with something that I need to release in order for all the blockages in my life to open. (Yep, I got one or two of those in my pocket.)



The reading was something I'll listen to again, and maybe even again — which brings me to some advice: Record the reading on your smartphone or other device; it's a great way to go back and meditate over it once more.