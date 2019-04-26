From making lips look fuller with liner alone, to fashioning the sharpest feline flick, there isn't a look Dominic Skinner, MAC Cosmetics' senior makeup artist and judge on Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, can't nail.
Ahead, he breaks down the coolest spring makeup trends, plus the cleverest application tips and exactly how to find the perfect nude lipstick to suit you.
Contouring is out, modern bronzing is in
"Contouring has evolved and become more artisan," explains Dominic. "Instead of working on autopilot, putting bronzer all over the face with the biggest powder brush you can find, take a step back and think about how you're going to create a look. Use a bronzer that's ever so slightly deeper than your foundation to accentuate where the sun would naturally hit your skin, such as the top of your nose and across your cheeks. Then, use a blush to contour."
Instead of going for browns and taupes, Dominic suggests using colours that are warmer to create dimension in the skin as opposed to a shadow. "Then, put blush on the apples of your cheeks and dust whatever is left on the brush down the bridge of the nose and a little bit in between the brow."
The diffused lip is going nowhere
"A cool application technique we do backstage is using a fluffy brush to apply and blend lipstick. It's what we would describe as a 'snogged lip’, so it looks a little blurred and a little rubbed in," Dominic told R29. "Unlike a flat brush, which gives a more crisp finish, this lends a blurred, natural effect. If you don't want to play around with brushes to get this finish, pick up a matte lipstick, like Powder Kiss. It instantly gives a blurred, diffused finish. You can still get a precise edge with them, but it's just really on trend and easy."
The contouring mistake we need to stop making
The number one mistake people make with contouring is placement, according to Dominic. "A lot of people suck in their cheeks and apply their contour under their cheekbone which can look hollow and droopy. Try putting it kind of on top of the cheekbone, and blend it up slightly. This is what will give you that lift."
The other thing is the brush. "A lot of people seem to use really big brushes to contour with and it ends up looking heavy, flat and bulky. What you want to do is to use a smaller brush to get a nice, softer shape. You can always add more, but if you add too much, you can’t get rid of it unless you take all of your makeup off. Go for a smaller brush. Even a large eyeshadow blending brush works."
How to nail a flawless base using just concealer
"Mix a little bit of concealer with a great, pearlescent moisturiser and you've basically got a lighter foundation base with great coverage," says Dominic. "I also like to mix two shades of concealer for a natural skin look. I find that if I use one shade, it looks too clean and made up, so I mix colours together because I want to create the nuances that are in the skin. Skin isn’t one shade, it’s a variety of shades. I choose something slightly pink and another slightly more yellow. I'll mix the two and apply all over in areas that need it most." His go-to? "I love the Studio Finish Correct and Conceal Palette which has four concealers and two colour correctors." Also try Givenchy Teint Couture Everwear Concealer for great coverage and Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Hydrating & Illuminating Primer for a dewy sheen.
How to find the perfect nude lipstick
"Just like foundation, you can determine the perfect nude by looking at your skin tone," explains Dominic. "If you usually opt for cool tones and you're on the pale side, pink shades would work best for you. If you have more of a Mediterranean, olive skin tone, then more duskier colours will work." Richer, deeper colours like chestnut and muted burgundy look great on darker skin tones. "This may seem weird," Dominic continues, "but I always say when picking a nude lipstick, squint your eyes. By doing this, you’re taking away a lot of the detail and what you’ll be left with is the true tone of what it'll look like once on your lips, as it tends to look darker than in the bullet. But other than that, just get them on like foundation. You can buy online, and you can pretty much try to get it right, or you can just take 20 minutes out and try it on in-store."
