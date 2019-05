"Just like foundation, you can determine the perfect nude by looking at your skin tone," explains Dominic. "If you usually opt for cool tones and you're on the pale side, pink shades would work best for you. If you have more of a Mediterranean, olive skin tone, then more duskier colours will work." Richer, deeper colours like chestnut and muted burgundy look great on darker skin tones. "This may seem weird," Dominic continues, "but I always say when picking a nude lipstick , squint your eyes. By doing this, you’re taking away a lot of the detail and what you’ll be left with is the true tone of what it'll look like once on your lips, as it tends to look darker than in the bullet. But other than that, just get them on like foundation. You can buy online, and you can pretty much try to get it right, or you can just take 20 minutes out and try it on in-store."