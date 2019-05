If you want to keep your look really pared down, avoid applying mascara on your bottom lashes. Instead, swipe one or two coats on to the top lashes, focusing on the outer corners for an elongated, fanned-out effect. When it comes to mascara, there are three that Mary tends to use on loop. "I like Diorshow Mascara, £28 , and Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Classic Mascara, £30 , for a subtle look. The Givenchy Phenomen'Eyes High Precision Panoramic Mascara, £25.50 , is also really easy to apply thanks to the little ball on the end."