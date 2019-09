Bella Hadid Just Stepped Out With A Supermodel Pixie Cut

To style the wig, Atkin tells us that she blow dried the hair with a Dyson Hairdryer and a Harry Josh round brush . She spritzed Balmain hair spray all over, then brushed it through for extra sheen. Finally, Atkin shaped the edges and bangs using Kristin Ess Shine Pomade before misting the Ouai Hair and Body Spray over the top for a glossy finish.