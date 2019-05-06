Miley Cyrus Tries Out A Micro Fringe Ahead Of The Met Gala

Given that the 2019 Met Gala theme is about the intersection of camp culture and fashion, we're expecting celebrities to be a bit stumped as to what kind of beauty elements can really embody this year's theme.
Like, what is "camp" hair, anyway? Thinking about it now, we guess it's anything that's not entirely predictable, mundane, or run-of-the-mill. In other words: A mohawk? Extremely camp. A billion Barbie shoes woven into a braid? Absolutely. Loose, easy waves? Not so much.
But what about a micro fringe? You know, a super-short fringe as seen on the likes of Rooney Mara and Amélie Poulain in Amélie. Well, according to Miley Cyrus' Instagram story, she's betting on this 'dp being campy enough to fit right into tonight's wild Met Gala red carpet. In all her latest photos, you can see that her fringe now ends far above her eyebrows, putting them firmly in micro fringe territory.
If you're plugged into the celebrity beauty news cycle, you know that the micro fringe is having a moment right now, with Charlize Theron recently trying them on for the premiere of her film Long Shot. But while Theron's micro fringe was faux, Cyrus' appear to be the real thing. She captioned one of her pictures, "Fully addicted to hair cuts."
Given Cyrus' past Met Gala appearances — which have seen her evoke both Old Hollywood glamour and Cynthia from Rugrats — we doubt that her micro fringe will be the most shocking part of her ensemble tonight. Actually, we'd bet good money on it.
