Rooney Mara has one of Hollywood's top secret weapons — and it isn't an acting coach, wellness guru, or superstar manager. (Although, she probably has those things, too.) We're talking about hairstylist Adir Abergel — an icon in the industry and the man behind some of L.A.'s biggest hair trends.
Adir, who is also the creative director for the new luxe hair line Virtue, has a knack for creating a signature look for each of his clients that is thoughtful and powerful. In a world where many stylists have a few go-to updos and blowouts they give their entire roster, Adir's work is far more bespoke.
"I do not homogenize any of my clients," says Adir, who also works with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kristen Stewart. "Each one is very much an individual." But it's what he's done for Rooney Mara that we just might love the most — a series of futuristic, sleek updos inspired by his travels, his Moroccan roots, and a library of photography books he collects.
Adir is a research junkie — and we're not talking about the Instagram popular page. "For Rooney, I tend to pull a lot of images [that feature] architectural and linear looks," he explains. "Anything that has an organic, line-based feeling." The execution process is similar: He finds the looks, interprets them for her, and presents his ideas. "And then it becomes a collaboration," he says.
To celebrate Rooney's upcoming birthday, we asked Adir to break down a few of his favorite looks on her. From his $3 hair gel secret weapon to the chic adornment that inspired an entire line of accessories, he's sharing all his secrets, ahead.