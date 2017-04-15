"I do not homogenize any of my clients," says Adir, who also works with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kristen Stewart. "Each one is very much an individual." But it's what he's done for Rooney Mara that we just might love the most — a series of futuristic, sleek updos inspired by his travels, his Moroccan roots, and a library of photography books he collects.