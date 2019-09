Charlize Theron Just Got A Micro Fringe — & Looks Totally Unrecognisable

Abergel explained in a press release that this is one more case of Theron being a beauty risk-taker. (Never forget that ahead of the 2019 Oscars , Theron dyed her hair a deep brown and cropped it into a bob , only to debut it in dramatic fashion on the red carpet.) "For the premiere, we wanted to push it just a little bit further, and I decided to give her some faux bangs," Abergel said. "My inspiration for tonight’s look is an image of Linda Evangelista from the '90s. Linda was always bold with her looks, and so is Charlize."