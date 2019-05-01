Charlize Theron Just Got A Micro Fringe — & Looks Totally Unrecognisable

Sometimes celebrities get a new hairstyle that makes us do a double take — like when Emilia Clarke went from blonde to brunette, or Rachel Brosnahan brightened her rich, dark Mrs. Maisel brown to strawberry blonde. Other times, they go for a new style that makes them look not only unrecognisable, but like someone else entirely.
Take Charlize Theron at the New York premiere of her new film Long Shot, which she stars in alongside Seth Rogen. Decked out in a sleek black tuxedo, Theron arrived with her hair styled in a sleek ponytail and a brand new blunt micro fringe, courtesy of hairstylist Adir Abergel. The look isn't just a departure from Theron's usual glamorous red-carpet style — it's also one that leaves her looking like a dead ringer for another actress, Rooney Mara.
Abergel explained in a press release that this is one more case of Theron being a beauty risk-taker. (Never forget that ahead of the 2019 Oscars, Theron dyed her hair a deep brown and cropped it into a bob, only to debut it in dramatic fashion on the red carpet.) "For the premiere, we wanted to push it just a little bit further, and I decided to give her some faux bangs," Abergel said. "My inspiration for tonight’s look is an image of Linda Evangelista from the '90s. Linda was always bold with her looks, and so is Charlize."
Yes, apparently the bangs are faux — but honestly, if this is a sign that Charlize is considering getting bangs like this, we're all in favour. Surely Rooney Mara would be happy to share some of her styling tips, too.
