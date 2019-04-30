Carey Mulligan Just Got A Chic French-Girl Bob

On principle, both bright-blonde highlights and a fringe are high-maintenance — the colour requires frequent salon appointments and the cut takes methodical styling techniques. But if there's anyone who can convince us that the perfect summer haircut is a blunt bob with a straight-across-the-forehead fringe and a side of full foil, it's the effortlessly cool Carey Mulligan.
The English actress just got a choppy, chin-skimming bob with a wispy fringe and white-blonde highlights, and it's the epitome of the Parisian style aesthetic — like she rolled out of bed with soft, perfectly tousled, seemingly sun-bleached waves.
Advertisement
Mulligan's new look comes at the hands of an A-list tag team. Hairstylist Jenny Cho (who also gave Lucy Boynton a similar blunt bob) and colourist Abbey Spaulding out of West Hollywood's Mare Salon. Cho posted a time-lapse video showing the actress in the salon chair with damp hair (likely post-colour). Then, Cho snipped her ends and gave Mulligan a blow-dry that left the newly blonde hair purposefully disheveled.
Of course, if you've ever had bangs — a long, curtain fringe or a heavier, blunt bang situation — you know that styling them to fall across your forehead just so can be frustratingly impossible. But on Mulligan's fine, blonde hair, Cho made the French-girl bob look effortless with nothing more than a blowdryer (albeit a Dyson) and a little rough finger-tousling.
So, even if you aren't planning on going for a structured A-line bob or very blonde highlights this summer, let us at least recommend a similar French-inspired approach to styling. It's all about that perfectly imperfect finish à la Mulligan.
Advertisement