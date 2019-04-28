Anne Hathaway Just Got Summer 2019’s Biggest Haircut — & It’s A Modern Classic

The shag is back in a big way for 2019. Yes, biggest haircut trend of 2019 is a modern take on the shag cut. It infuses soft layers, long fringe, lots of body, and just happens to be super flattering on everyone who tries it – including models Alessandra Ambrosio and Alexa Chung. This is not your mother's haircut. Think of it more as a modern twist on a completely different classic.
And right now no one is wearing the look better than Anne Hathaway, whose sexy new cut debuted on stylist Adir Abergel’s Instagram Saturday.
While Abergel – who also styles the locks of Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart – didn’t share any details about the cut (other than that it gives “new vibes”), celebrity stylist Jillian Halouska told Refinery29 earlier this year that the shag trend is popular because of its versatility. "The mid-length shag cut lends itself to a variety of styles," she explained. "The defining element is the texture, which infuses more layers and softness than the blunt cut that was everywhere last year."
The Hustle star had been styling her brunette locks in a simple below the shoulders style, highlighting her shiny, healthy looking hair.
We have watched Hathaway evolve from a teen starlet to a red carpet style star, with iconic hair and makeup styles that include sleek pixies, wavy lobs, and her Princess Diaries-era chignons.
Hathaway always has her beauty constants – that luminescent skin and those rosy cheeks – but she has been able to have some more fun recently with her look, including dramatic yellow-blonde hair for the film Serenity and now, this subtle, sexy shag.
