You Won't Believe How Much Anne Hathaway Has Changed

For the past 20 years, we've been able to watch Hathaway evolve from a teen starlet to a regular red carpet highlight, with iconic hair and makeup styles that include sleek pixies and wavy lobs . While she's had her beauty constants, like luminescent skin and rosy blush, she's been able to have some more fun recently with her look, including dramatic yellow-blonde hair in her upcoming film Serenity and now a honey-blonde bob for a Netflix movie.