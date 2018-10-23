You Won't Believe How Much Anne Hathaway Has Changed

You can always depend on Anne Hathaway for a number of things. Her consistently woke and charming Instagram posts, for one. Her deeply thoughtful interviews, for another. And, of course, a memorable beauty look on every red carpet she walks.
For the past 20 years, we've been able to watch Hathaway evolve from a teen starlet to a regular red carpet highlight, with iconic hair and makeup styles that include sleek pixies and wavy lobs. While she's had her beauty constants, like luminescent skin and rosy blush, she's been able to have some more fun recently with her look, including dramatic yellow-blonde hair in her upcoming film Serenity and now a honey-blonde bob for a Netflix movie.
With nearly two decades to parse through, it's clear that Hathaway remains unafraid of trying something new, while also knowing that glowing skin never goes out of style. Check out her best looks, ahead.