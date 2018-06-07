A Round Of Applause For Anne Hathaway & Matthew McConaughey’s New Thriller

There's no combination more dangerous than Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey — onscreen, at least. The Ocean's 8 actress and the True Detective alum have teamed up for a thriller with a trailer so unnerving, it already deserves an award.
The new film is Steven Knight's Serenity, and it promises to be a deliciously tense ride. The movie stars McConaughey as the troubled Baker Dill who gets a chilling request from his ex-wife Karen, played by Hathaway: Will he pretty please make her current husband (Jason Clarke) shark food?
Hathaway (more specifically, a blonde Hathaway) is pitch-perfect as a femme fatale, so much so that it makes me wonder why she hasn't gifted us a true noir before. Here, Karen might as well be Catwoman's more intense twin sister.
The world itself is bleak, despite the beautiful island setting. Karen and Dill are in their own personal hell, fraught with abusive partners, townsfolk with hidden agendas, and moral conundrums. What would happen if you put a bunch of shadowy people next to a clear-blue ocean?
It's unclear if Dill will go through with murder, or if something even more horrible will happen as a result of his ex-wife's request. (It's worth noting that, in the trailer, it appears as though Clarke's character's body is already dead in a bathroom.)
Serenity may be a very dark film to view, but making it was, apparently, a great experience. Hathaway recently gushed about working on the movie in an interview with Glamour.
"Serenity with [director] Steven Knight [was one positive experience]," Hathaway told the outlet. "[Steven] distinguishes himself by always, in every scenario, behaving as though we were two human beings trying to tell the same story. I never felt there was a power dynamic at play; rather, it was a respectful, artistic collaboration. The same for Matthew McConaughey, Jason Clarke, and the crew."
Check out the trailer below:
Serenity hits theaters October 19, 2018.
