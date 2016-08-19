Matthew McConaughey Has A Secret YouTube Channel — & It Is Glorious

You can always count on Reddit users to uncover the internet's best kept secrets. Yesterday, redditor S1icedBread drew the public's attention to one such finding: Matthew McConaughey's little-known YouTube channel.
Yes, in addition to his status as a rom-com leading man (see: How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Failure to Launch) and Oscar-winner, McConaughey can add YouTuber to his IMDb profile. Or occasional YouTuber: Within the past year, he's posted six videos to his account. Compared to most famous individuals on YouTube, who have hundreds of thousands of subscribers and views, McConaughey has only 45,167 subscribers and 12,654 views.
But these numbers are somewhat bizarre when you consider that YouTube tends to promote celeb videos, helping both well-known individuals and original creators, such as Rosanna Pansino and Lilly Singh, expand their fan bases on the platform.
So what are McConaughey's videos actually about? There's a trailer for his upcoming animated movie, Sing, and another for the just-released Kubo and the Two Strings, but the other four are all original and charity-focused.
Each video is filmed in McConaughey's Austin, TX, home and opens with "Hey, McConaughey here." After announcing himself, he proceeds to raise awareness for two organizations: The Just Keep Livin Foundation, which raises money to support teenagers at inner-city high schools, and the I Am Waters Foundation, which delivers clean water to the homeless.
Of course, McConaughey delivers his charitable messages in the lovable Southern lilt he's known for. Check them all out, here. Who knows, maybe your views will prompt him to come back and post more original content on his account — after he's done cheering in Rio, of course.
