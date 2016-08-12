Leslie Jones Is Our Unofficial Guide To The Rio Olympics

Leslie Jones is my Olympics inspiration, and she should be yours too.
No, she isn't slaying a gymnastics floor routine. Nor is she giving us a #PhelpsFace meme. But she is rubbing shoulders with all the Who's Who of the games, and producing some A+ content while doing so.
As you might have heard, Jones was flown out to Rio after an executive at NBC noticed her extremely enthusiastic social media coverage of the games. Snapchat even created a personalized filter with a bitmoji of the comedian.
And now that she's there, her posts have been even more entertaining. Let's now go through all the famous faces the SNL star has befriended. There's a lot.
Matthew McConaughey
The two are, in the words of Jones, the "Best Olympic fans!!" Agreed.
No, she isn't slaying a gymnastics floor routine. Nor is she giving us a #PhelpsFace meme. But she is rubbing shoulders with all the Who's Who of the games, and producing some A+ content while doing so.
As you might have heard, Jones was flown out to Rio after an executive at NBC noticed her extremely enthusiastic social media coverage of the games. Snapchat even created a personalized filter with a bitmoji of the comedian.
And now that she's there, her posts have been even more entertaining. Let's now go through all the famous faces the SNL star has befriended. There's a lot.
Matthew McConaughey
The two are, in the words of Jones, the "Best Olympic fans!!" Agreed.
Advertisement
Simone Biles & Aly Raisman
The gold medalists and Jones are basically besties now.
The gold medalists and Jones are basically besties now.
Michael Phelps
He's already laughing at her jokes.
He's already laughing at her jokes.
Shaun White
The famous snowboarder is also in Rio, and Jones found him. With them is Béla Károlyi, the coach of the U.S. gymnastics team.
The famous snowboarder is also in Rio, and Jones found him. With them is Béla Károlyi, the coach of the U.S. gymnastics team.
U.S. Women's Hockey Team
Jones got a "thunder thigh" shout-out. She already has inside jokes with the teams. Presh.
Jones got a "thunder thigh" shout-out. She already has inside jokes with the teams. Presh.
@Lesdoggg we hear you're a fan... #themthighs #thatthunda @USAFieldHockey @mellygee123 pic.twitter.com/4Tgniz7yNs— Michelle Vittese (@MichelleVitt55) August 12, 2016
Keep it up Jones, you're killin' it.
Advertisement