Story from Pop Culture

Leslie Jones Is Our Unofficial Guide To The Rio Olympics

Morgan Baila
Photo Credit: JB Lacroix / Contributor.
Leslie Jones is my Olympics inspiration, and she should be yours too.

No, she isn't slaying a gymnastics floor routine. Nor is she giving us a #PhelpsFace meme. But she is rubbing shoulders with all the Who's Who of the games, and producing some A+ content while doing so.

As you might have heard, Jones was flown out to Rio after an executive at NBC noticed her extremely enthusiastic social media coverage of the games. Snapchat even created a personalized filter with a bitmoji of the comedian.

And now that she's there, her posts have been even more entertaining. Let's now go through all the famous faces the SNL star has befriended. There's a lot.

Matthew McConaughey
The two are, in the words of Jones, the "Best Olympic fans!!" Agreed.
Simone Biles & Aly Raisman
The gold medalists and Jones are basically besties now.

We Are The Champions!!!! USA SLAY ALL DAYYYY!!!!!

A photo posted by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on

Michael Phelps
He's already laughing at her jokes.
Shaun White
The famous snowboarder is also in Rio, and Jones found him. With them is Béla Károlyi, the coach of the U.S. gymnastics team.

Ran into these two amazing men @belakarolyi & @shaunwhite

A photo posted by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on

U.S. Women's Hockey Team
Jones got a "thunder thigh" shout-out. She already has inside jokes with the teams. Presh.
Keep it up Jones, you're killin' it.

Check Out My Snapchat Filter!!! " USA SLAY ALL DAY" CHEAAAAAAAAA!!! Snapchat : LESDOGGGG

A photo posted by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on

