Update, August 8 11 p.m.: Leslie Jones is indeed accepting that invitation to Rio, posting a video to her Twitter announcing her move to cover the Olympics live.
We gonna win everything I'm telling you!! I AM AMERICAN SPIRIT!! USA!! USA!! pic.twitter.com/RGAAKrnsga— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 8, 2016
Of course, she didn't let that stop her from continuing to tweet about the Games. Highlights included her appreciation for the New Zealand All Blacks' traditional Haka, which they perform as a pregame ritual; her love for Serena; and a wish for the Men's Beach Volleyball athletes to wear the skimpy Diving uniforms. In other words, she was in fine form.
This article was originally published on August 7, 2016.
Do they give out gold medals for best Olympics commentary? They should, because Leslie Jones would look so delightful up on the podium in her star-spangled leggings.
The Ghostbusters star has been livening up the Rio 2016 festivities by live-tweeting the Olympic Games, all while draped in an American flag. Even NBC, which broadcasts the Games, has noticed, with one producer extending an invite for Jones to come down to Brazil.
@jfb @shoemakermike hmmmm don't play cause y'all need me! I would have the whole Olympics pumped!!— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2016
Fingers crossed that happens. Surely the fact that she already works at NBC as an SNL cast member should help bag Jones the gig.
Until then, there's always Twitter. We can't think of a more patriotic or pumped-up person to break down that medal action. Behold, a few of her best gems, below. To think, she came so close to quitting Twitter.
Ok how is this not men's favorite sport I'm straight and these bitches is beautiful wtf ghost whisperer pic.twitter.com/is9e71Zsa0— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2016
Is they peeling on each other I think so pic.twitter.com/07wwmF0Xzg— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 6, 2016
