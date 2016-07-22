Watch Leslie Jones Freak Out About A Big Crab & Sea Urchin

Leslie Jones is one of our best working comedians. She’s endured an insane and and gross harassment campaign on Twitter recently, from which she has bounced back. But we’re not here to talk about that. We’re here to talk about Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers watch Carlo Mirarchi, head chef from Brooklyn's iconic pizza restaurant, Roberta's, cook some crazy seafood.
We should start by saying she didn’t like much. Her dislikes included: The (still living!) King crab, the Crenshaw melon broth, and the green gin drink Mirarchi served.
“White people eat anything,” she declared at one point.
Anything, this time, included uni. Uni, for the uninitiated, is the edible part of the sea urchin. Specifically, uni is the gonad part of the sea urchin. It’s really good (the taste is light and briney), but it looks like orange paste and it’s, you know, the sea urchin’s nutsack. Jones did not appreciate that.
At another point in the episode, she did talk with Meyers about her Twitter debacle. Watch below.
