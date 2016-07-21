Leslie Jones Is Back On Twitter — For The Best Reason

It seems there may still be some good left in the world.
Leslie Jones decided to leave Twitter on Monday after a series of racist and sexist tweets flooded her feed — but as of today, she's back! The Ghostbusters actress received innumerable hateful comments after the release of the rebooted '80s classic, and she and others were dismayed by the lack of support the star received from the company.
Many celebrities and fans rallied around Jones, repeatedly tweeting their encouragement, as well as urging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to do his part in ending the abuse. Twitter was initially unresponsive to fans' call to action, which was especially glaring considering the lengths Instagram has gone to recently in defense of Taylor Swift.
Dorsey did eventually heed the cries for help, tweeting Jones, "@Lesdoggg Hi Leslie, following, please DM me when you have a moment."
Possibly as a result of their conversation, offensive, right-wing Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, thought to be a driving force in the attack, was permanently banned from Twitter Wednesday.
In a moment of well-deserved triumph, Jones tweeted her glorious return, saying, "Welp...a bitch thought she could stay away. But who else is gonna live tweet Game of Thrones!!"
Welp...a bitch thought she could stay away. But who else is gonna live tweet Game of Thrones!!— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 21, 2016
Lets hope Twitter welcomes her back with open arms.
