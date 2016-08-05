The 2016 Olympic Games — By The Numbers

The Rio Olympics are finally here, with the opening ceremony set to take place on Friday night.
While it's exciting to cheer on your favorite teams, not all Olympic coverage has been positive. There have been reports of athletes dropping out of the games because of concerns over the Zika virus. Plus, there's been a lot of speculation about the living conditions in the athletes' village, with reports of mold, broken elevators, and more.
Still, there are plenty of awesome Olympic moments to look forward to. For starters, there are some seriously awesome female athletes competing.
We've rounded up some facts and figures — both good and bad — about the Rio Olympics and compiled them into one handy chart. Let the games begin!
Want to follow along to see which country will take home the most gold medals this year? Refinery29 has you covered, here.
