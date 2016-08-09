Michael Phelps' Game Face Is The Best Meme Of The Olympics

Michael Phelps may have 23 Olympic medals — 19 of which are gold — but he's still very aware of his competition. Before the 200 meter butterfly semifinals in Rio on Monday, Phelps' eyes were glued to one other swimmer in particular, South Africa's Chad Le Clos. Back in London during the 2012 Games, Le Clos beat Phelps and took home the gold in the same event.



Right before the race, Phelps sat on the sidelines with his hood up and really stared the shit out of Le Clos. Phelps was clearly trying to get in the zone, and while doing so he revealed that he has an epic resting bitch face.



Someone snapped a picture of the death glare Phelps shot Le Clos, and the internet is loving it. Phelps is known for his cheery demeanor, which makes his extreme grimace especially hilarious.



Oh, and he ended up beating Le Clos in the race. The two will compete again in the finals, and we're expecting Phelps to bring his RBF A Game once again.



Introducing, the "Phelps Face," also known as the best meme from Rio 2016. Here are some of our favorite takes on it so far.