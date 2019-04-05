Why Is Everyone Talking About Seth Rogen & Charlize Theron’s Love Scene So Much?

Seth Rogen is aware that he and Charlize Theron make for an odd couple in their upcoming movie Long Shot. However, Rogen and Theron as a couple is at least more believable than the actual sex the couple has in the film.
The movie, which is about a presidential candidate and her speechwriter, screened at both SXSW in Austin and CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and both times audiences were hung up on a particular detail: Theron's character, Charlotte, has an orgasm in just 90 seconds.
Not to speak for all women, but the concept that one could have an orgasm without foreplay, just 90 seconds of penetrative sex, was so unbelievable that Vulture literally interviewed people on the street about it, but on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rogen defended the mechanisms of the scene.
"It's a brief lovemaking scene and the joke of the scene is that we both orgasm in a very short amount of time," he said, which is a phenomenon seen more often with men than women, but Rogen stressed that Theron maintained it was possible for women.
"I don't wanna bring too much to these arguments because who am I to tell her her thing?" Rogen rightfully pointed out. But I will say that this suggests that Theron has had some real outlier experiences when it comes to sex, and I love that for her.
Whether or not you buy the 90-second orgasm, Long Shot as a whole has been getting positive reviews.
"Long Shot is a hilarious and heartwarming romantic comedy that will have audiences howling in shock and awwww," according to The Guardian's Kristy Puchko.
Brian Tallerico for RogertEbert.com calls it, "A rom-com with a political edge that will be one of this year's most beloved crowdpleasers."
All in all, it's a 2-hour romp — which, may I just say, is an orgasm time frame that I'd buy.
