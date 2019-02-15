Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen may not exactly be Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks when it comes to iconic rom-com pairings, but they're definitely going to make us laugh in the upcoming politically-skewed romance, Long Shot.
The trailer stars Theron as Charlotte Field, Secretary of State and future presidential candidate. As she prepares to step into her new role, she hires boy-she-used-to-babysit-turned-journalist, Fred Flarsky (Rogan), to punch up her speeches. It's the comedy of Veep plus the romance of the rom-com revival, or as O’Shea Jackson Jr. puts it in the trailer, "It’s Pretty Woman, except she’s Richard Gere and you’re Julia Roberts."
Advertisement
Long Shot fits in perfectly with Hollywood's recent offerings. It capitalizes on audiences' love of romance (a la Crazy Rich Asians) and political comedy (reminiscent of Vice) to give viewers the best of both worlds. Plus, with Veep's final season airing this spring, we could always use another comedic and politically-savvy woman on screen.
The film is directed by Jonathan Levine and written by The Post's Liz Hannah as well as Dan Sterling, and produced by Rogen's Point Grey Pictures as well as Theron and Good Universe.
Watch the trailer below. Long Shot hits theaters nationwide on May 3.
Advertisement