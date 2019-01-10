Say Goodbye To All The Shows Ending In 2019

It’s the end of an era. Well, actually, it’s the end of many eras. While 2018 saw the birth of countless great new series — from Killing Eve to The Haunting Of Hill House — 2019 will see the demise of nearly just as many beloved veteran shows.
Yes, we all know the end of Game Of Thrones is nigh, but the HBO blockbuster isn’t the only one leaving our television screens for good. Everything from Orange Is the New Black to Jane The Virgin, along with many other cult favorites, is also scheduled to end in the new year.
To keep from getting totally blindsided when it comes to your personal fave, keep reading to find out every series ending in 2019. Plus, you’ll learn when each show's finale season will premiere and the biggest question going into that goodbye run. Brace yourselves everyone, 2019 is going to be an emotional time.