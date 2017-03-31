Cult skincare brand Dr. Hauschka has expanded its makeup offering in celebration of the brand’s 50th year. The 83-piece collection, inspired by nature, is made up of products named after trees and flowers, with colours drawn from the hues found in flora and fauna – fitting for a brand whose makeup is 100% natural, silicone- and mineral oil-free. Dr. Hauschka already has makeup in its broad range, so why is this launch so special?
Well, the past few years have seen a huge shift in women’s preference towards organic, natural skincare and makeup. Luxury all-natural beauty brand Kari Gran’s September 2016 survey found that 55% of women asked read product labels prior to purchases in order to avoid chemical ingredients, while this number was 62% amongst millennials. The ingredients that those surveyed are most worried about? Sulphates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, and mineral oils, while 49% said that it was important for their makeup products to be all-natural (with 57% saying the same for skincare).
With green beauty becoming more and more important to women, Dr. Hauschka’s range couldn’t arrive at a better time. We’ve long been loyal fans of the protective Rose Day Cream and the brand’s trusted medical background. Its premise is centred on the fact that the skin is the body’s largest organ, and instead of just giving it surface treatment, we should nourish and feed it only the best plant-based ingredients. Sounds good to us. So what’s the in 83-piece makeup range?
There are six makeup brushes made from premium wood and super soft synthetic hairs (brilliant for not absorbing all your product) – our favourite is the angled foundation brush, with dense and compact stipples making your liquid foundation easy to blend and buff. There’s a gorgeous selection of lip colours, in glosses, lipsticks, and liners, an eyebrow palette, and volume mascara designed to fan and nourish lashes (this is the beauty of natural makeup, you know your eyelashes won’t become weaker and more frail like some chemical-based products can do). There are a great selection of base products, but perhaps the star of the show is the eyeshadow, with nature-inspired colours and medicinal plant extracts like black tea and silk forming the blendable shades.
As we move further away from chemical-based products, green, natural and ethical beauty are becoming more vital in our skin, hair and makeup products. Dr. Hauschka has hit the beauty bullseye with this range; not only does it look gorgeous but there’s comfort in knowing it’s a nasty-free zone. We’ll take the lot.
