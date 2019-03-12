You Can Score Flesh Beauty For Under $12 At Ulta This Month

In case you haven't heard, Ulta Beauty is the place to spend your entire tax return this month. Starting March 17 and running through April 6, the retailer is price-chopping beauty products, sprinkling in some shiny new releases to keep things interesting, and dropping a flash sale on the makeup brand you've seen all over Instagram: Flesh Beauty.
For the entirety of the 21-day period, you can score select Flesh Beauty makeup products — like an opalescent chubby stick highlighter and buttery smooth foundation — on super-sale. On top of that, every single formulation of Flesh lipstick will be half-off on March 20. Click through to see all the killer Flesh Beauty makeup deals dropping at Ulta over the next couple weeks, and make some room in your shopping-cart accordingly.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.