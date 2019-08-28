What can you expect from the sale this time around? It's by far the most expansive offering of best-sellers we've seen. You'll be able to get the Benefit Pore-fessional primer, the exfoliating Foreo cleansing brush, a lash-plumping Lancôme mascara, and MAC lipstick in the prettiest mauve shades — all price-chopped by half — and that's just week one.