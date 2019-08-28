Whether you're going back to school or just back to life without Summer Fridays, there's nothing that gets us excited for fall like shopping. If you're on the hunt for beauty products — to replace that crusty tube of waterproof mascara and nearly-empty bottle of face wash — you can find everything you need at Ulta's huge 21 Days of Beauty event. Better still, you can get it all for 50% off.
If you've shopped the retailer's biannual 21 Days of Beauty sale in the past, you'll remember that it's a marathon, not a sprint. The sale runs for 3 whole weeks with a new breakout deal each day. This fall, the first promo will drop on Sunday, September 1, and they'll keep coming through September 21.
What can you expect from the sale this time around? It's by far the most expansive offering of best-sellers we've seen. You'll be able to get the Benefit Pore-fessional primer, the exfoliating Foreo cleansing brush, a lash-plumping Lancôme mascara, and MAC lipstick in the prettiest mauve shades — all price-chopped by half — and that's just week one.
We have a full calendar of every deal — what's on sale and when — so you can strategize accordingly. Once the deals start, you'll be able to shop at your local Ulta store, where you can swatch, or online at UltaBeauty.com if that's easier. Remember, each deal will last for only 24 hours, and then the spotlight best-seller shoots back up to full price.
While the season of Summer Fridays and week-long beach vacations is quickly coming to an end, we're looking ahead to fall's sunny Saturday tailgates and all the new beauty products we'll be stashing thanks to Ulta's epic sale.
