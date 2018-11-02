Kylie Jenner Is Dropping A Todd Kraines Lip Kit — & Fans Are Going Wild

Six years ago, Scott Disick squawked into a phone seven words that would define him forever. "Auntie Kris — It's me! — It's Todd Kraines," he said, muffling his mouth with his hand to keep from laughing. It's arguably one of the most iconic scenes from all 15 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which turned Todd Kraines (who's actually a real guy) into a strange sort of viral pop-culture phenomenon.
Now, a full seven seasons since the OG prank aired, fans are losing it over Lord Disick's squeaky "Auntie Kris" impersonation all over again. And why? Because today, Kylie Jenner announced the launch of her newest lip kit — and the shade name? Yep, you guessed it: Todd Kraines.
On Thursday, Kylie posted a flat-lay shot of a pale peach-colored tube of liquid lipstick, next to a matching lip-liner pencil, and a black box with an illustration of Kris Jenner stamped across the front.
"AUNTIE KRIS, IT’S ME!" Kylie captioned the preview post. "Introducing TODD KRAINES. A little surprise to celebrate Kris Jenner’s birthday... our new special-edition lip kit, Todd Kraines, drops November 5."
Kylie fans get hyped around the launch of any new lip kits, but this announcement is sparking a unique kind of buzz that has little to do with the lip color and everything to do with the sensation that is Todd Kraines. After getting word of the Kylie X Kraines drop, fans of the family immediately took to Twitter, posting gifs of the classic KUWTK prank.
Kylie Jenner is releasing a Todd Kraines lipkit? pic.twitter.com/WHrXc69QBw— Fiona. (@fiona_day) November 2, 2018
And reaction memes.
KYLIE IS RELEASING A LIP KIT CALLED TODD KRAINES I WHEEZED pic.twitter.com/NPcOLatEPT— kat's freaking it (@KIWlJENNER) November 2, 2018
Suffice it to say that the Kylie Cosmetics Todd Kraines lip kit will probably sell out fast. So if you're looking for the perfect gag gift for the Kardashian lover in your life, we'd recommend setting a calendar reminder for the launch on November 5. Until then, we'll be here, reminiscing about the simpler times, when prank phone calls were the height of Kardashian entertainment.
