"Your skin has its own mechanisms for hydrating itself," Kate continued. "Including drawing moisture from your body and from the air. But when you apply moisturiser topically, your skin thinks it doesn’t need to do its job and stops that process. It gets lazy. Think about it, most people start with using a light cream, and throughout their lives needing to move on to richer and richer formulas."It doesn’t just shut down the hydration process, Kate informed me it also makes your collagen and hyaluronic acid production sluggish, meaning more wrinkles, sooner. And that’s not to mention a lack of radiance.My response, which I’m sure would be shared by many, was that I have really dry skin. Like Sahara dry! To which Kate replied: "There’s real dry skin and there’s dehydrated skin. Real dry skin usually has eczema or dermatitis alongside it, and only 10% of the population have that. Dehydrated skin is skin that’s not very oily, but has gotten used to moisturiser." Well, that firmly puts my skin in the dehydrated camp.I left armed with a new skincare prescription – to my relief, I can still have a routine – and a mind buzzing with questions. How tight is my face going to feel? Is my skin going to flake? Oh god, what’s makeup going to look like?Back at home, I put my Sisley Black Rose Oil and Colbert MD Heal & Soothe away in a drawer and forlornly applied NIOD’s Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex (£38), which is allowed on the Kate skin diet (she also likes SkinCeuticals’ Hydrating B5 Serum , £59), and for a purse-friendly option, La Roche Posay Toleraine Fluid £15) to my stiff, dry face. These serums are all kosher according to Kate as their only moisturising agent is hyaluronic acid, which occurs naturally in the skin and so doesn’t upset its hydrating function.For a day or two, I don’t hugely notice a difference. My face feels tight, yes, but I wouldn’t say it looks vastly different. That’s until almost a week in, when I notice a spate of tiny whiteheads springing up around my nose and mouth, something I never normally get. I put in a crisis call to Kate who soothed me over the phone: "This isn’t the most common reaction but it can happen. Your skin is simply trying to address the lack of hydration by producing more oil. It will settle down," she assures me.Problem is, by this point, makeup really isn’t sitting as well as I’d like it to. And trying to slap on concealer to those bad boys just looks obvious and cakey. My colleagues and friends insist my skin looks fine, but it feels uncomfortable, and mask-like.