

By the mid-point of the experiment, taking off my makeup has become my favourite part of the day. Just splashing water onto my face feels so good. I tell Kate over the phone, who laughs and tells me I can enjoy that feeling, and should even hold a warm, wet flannel against my face before applying my serum to maximise the benefits, which is the best news I’ve heard in a long time. If moisturiser offers instant gratification, this NIOD serum is delayed gratification. It does nothing straight after applying, relief-wise, but over the course of the day, your skin does start to feel a bit softer.



Still, two weeks came and went, and I never experienced any flakiness, which was my worst fear. "Looks like you don’t really have dry skin after all," Kate tells me. Perhaps she’s right. Yes, it didn’t feel great, and sure, makeup was a bit of a challenge, but all in all it really wasn’t too horrific at all.



Granted, I didn’t check that every makeup item I used was free from moisturising agents (some foundations in particular have glycerin or other humectants) but I did well and truly quit the creams. I even switched to a gel cleanser, which I would never normally do.



Being able to only use one or two products on my face massively streamlined my evening routine, and to be honest, I don’t see myself going back. Dr Obagi told me there are some circumstances when moisturiser would be permissible, like if you were skiing at extreme altitudes, but I lead a pretty dull sea-level life.



The spots have gone, the tight feeling has all but disappeared and there’s not a flake in sight. Could I, the perennial rule-follower, be about to become a skincare renegade?



