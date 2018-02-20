Why I Prefer High Street Mascaras Over Premium Brands

Quite often you’ll hear of mascaras launching with special ingredients – argan oil and vitamin E are common – that claim to add extra benefits. In reality, the concentration of those added extras is so minuscule that it’s very unlikely to be active at all. Mascara formulations haven’t changed an awful lot in the last 50 years: they’re basically all polymers, waxes and film formers. The last big shake-up was in 2004 when the Food and Drug Administration in America licensed a new carbon-black pigment which is super, super black and now, of course, used by pretty much every brand. In fact, lots of beauty brands share mascara formulations. The reason two brands can share a formula but produce different mascaras is that most innovation is in the wand and the wiper. It’s actually very expensive to get new ingredients tested and approved for cosmetic use and, in a way, you’d be reinventing the wheel. What brands can do is switch up their wands.