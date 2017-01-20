Cheap Alternatives To Pricy Skin-Care Buys — That Actually WORK

Pretend for a moment that you don't know the names Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lopez, or Kerry Washington. Imagine you ran into one of them on the street, when they were out of their couture gowns and loaner diamonds and wearing jeans and ponytails. You'd probably still do a double-take, right? And we bet you'd think: She's rich.
How would you know? The skin. Skin is what really separates the A-listers from the mortals. And it makes sense: they have access to the best of the best — derms, facialist treatments, products — and it shows in the form of bright, even, luminous complexions. (Just ask Alicia Keys.)
But the good news is that you can have expensive-looking skin, too — for cheap. All it takes is commitment and a bit of research, which we've gladly done for you. So, actually, all it takes is clicking through this slideshow, then hitting "add to shopping cart," then parting with a tiny amount of money. Now you just need the personal chef and closet dedicated solely to shoes and you're practically headed to the Oscars.