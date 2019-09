We’ll admit it: The immense ripple effect of Alicia Keys’ choice to skip makeup surprised even us. The move launched countless thought pieces on what makeup means to women, boosted a popular hashtag, and inspired a slew of other celebs to go without. (Even contour queen Kim Kardashian tried her hand at the look.) And, in the three years since her proclamation, Keys has largely stuck to her commitment — even showing up to the 2019 Grammys with minimal makeup