We’ll admit it: The immense ripple effect of Alicia Keys’ choice to skip makeup surprised even us. The move launched countless thought pieces on what makeup means to women, boosted a popular hashtag, and inspired a slew of other celebs to go without. (Even contour queen Kim Kardashian tried her hand at the look.) And, in the three years since her proclamation, Keys has largely stuck to her commitment — even showing up to the 2019 Grammys with minimal makeup.
But going with little to no makeup for Keys doesn’t mean enjoying a simple wash-and-go regimen. It takes a lot of effort, expertise — and, yes, money — to achieve her crazy-radiant complexion, as reported by W magazine in 2016. Turns out, Keys relies on her longtime makeup artist, Dotti, who might pack away her collection of red lipsticks and mascara, but still offers the star facial treatments and a cocktail of different products to highlight her skin and lashes.
The makeup artist generously divulged Keys' full treatment plan to W. The laundry list includes regular facials and acupuncture (neither of which runs cheap), eating super-clean, and working out. And, brace for impact, the lineup of products in her skin-care regimen rings in at $455. Click through to see every step — and get ready to take some serious notes.