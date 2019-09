Seeing Gwen Stefani without her red lipstick , Zooey Deschanel without her bangs , or Cara Delevingne without her bold brows , can be a little disorienting. It hardly happens — after all, a style only becomes a signature after years and years of being maintained — but when it does, we take notice. And you can bet we did yesterday, when Adele gifted us with two stunning, makeup-free photos posted to Instagram.That winged cat-eye we've come to know and love (try as we might, we'll never be able to get ours anywhere close to this perfect) was nowhere to be found. In its place, bare skin. And a messy topknot in one shot, to boot.