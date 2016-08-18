Update: Last month, Adele gave us a glimpse of what she looks like without her signature cat-eye — and today, she's at it again. This time, she's giving us an even deeper peek into her elusive beauty routine by posting images of herself removing her makeup after a show. Oh Adele, can we just be you already?
Adele may still be a singing angel from above, but she's a walking, talking human just like us when she unwinds before bed. In a recent Instagram post, we can see her patting a cotton round on her eyes (is that micellar water, by chance?). She also posted an "after" photo that showcases some seriously bold brows and eyeliner-free eyes. Eyeliner on 24/7 or not, we can't get enough.
This story was originally published on July 22, 2016.
Seeing Gwen Stefani without her red lipstick, Zooey Deschanel without her bangs, or Cara Delevingne without her bold brows, can be a little disorienting. It hardly happens — after all, a style only becomes a signature after years and years of being maintained — but when it does, we take notice. And you can bet we did yesterday, when Adele gifted us with two stunning, makeup-free photos posted to Instagram.
That winged cat-eye we've come to know and love (try as we might, we'll never be able to get ours anywhere close to this perfect) was nowhere to be found. In its place, bare skin. And a messy topknot in one shot, to boot.
Perhaps the coolest part was that Adele didn't even comment on the fact that she went makeup-free — no #wokeuplikethis for her — and why would she? Her fans lavished her with compliments: "Goddess," wrote one. "[She] is naturally beautiful," wrote another.
Hello from the other side, au naturel Adele. Hope to see you more!
