Don't those eyes just call out to you? While, yes, Adele hasn't strayed far from her iconic retro cat-eye beauty look, the one we're presented with here has a modern, grown-up vibe. She's toned down her typical faux lashes, and opted for more natural, subdued makeup. Her brows are bold, the contouring is subtle (those cheekbones!), the lipstick is neutral, and, as a whole, she somehow looks better than we've ever seen her. Clearly, motherhood does a beauty look good.She also ditched her usual voluminous bouffant and settled on a shorter 'do — a style which she didn't exactly love when she first cut it (as she lamented in a recent Instagram post ). Although, we're not sure why — we think it's pretty gone-with-the-wind fabulous.