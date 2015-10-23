Hello, it's me. And I'm on maybe my 99th listening round of Adele's new song (going on my 100th as I type). If you somehow missed the news, the British singer is back — and, yes, better than ever. She released her new video this morning and announced a date for her upcoming, long-awaited album "25." The single — as well as the accompanying cover art for the album — is amazing, classic, and hauntingly beautiful. And you know what else falls into that category? Her beauty look.
Don't those eyes just call out to you? While, yes, Adele hasn't strayed far from her iconic retro cat-eye beauty look, the one we're presented with here has a modern, grown-up vibe. She's toned down her typical faux lashes, and opted for more natural, subdued makeup. Her brows are bold, the contouring is subtle (those cheekbones!), the lipstick is neutral, and, as a whole, she somehow looks better than we've ever seen her. Clearly, motherhood does a beauty look good.
She also ditched her usual voluminous bouffant and settled on a shorter 'do — a style which she didn't exactly love when she first cut it (as she lamented in a recent Instagram post). Although, we're not sure why — we think it's pretty gone-with-the-wind fabulous.
To recreate the classic cat-eye look, check out one of our many cat-eye tutorials (we've got you covered here, here, and here), pick up a good liner (Adele's makeup artist, Michael Ashton, told Glamour back in 2012 that he always has Bobbi Brown's Gel Liner handy), and brace yourself with a steady hand.
We've reached out to Ashton for more details on her look and will update the post when we hear back. Until then, here's Adele's music video for your listening and viewing pleasure. Have those tissues ready.
