Update: Adele Reveals 25 Cover & Release Date

UPDATE: Adele really is in a sharing mood. The British singer has now shared a photo of the artwork for 25, as well as its release date. Mark your calendars for November 20!
Here's the Instagram Adele just shared with fans.
This story was originally published on October 21.
Good things come to those who wait. Good things like a new Adele album after four years of anticipation.
The singer is breaking her radio silence and finally giving everyone the scoop about what her third studio album, 25, will entail. Go ahead and scratch "tear-jerking breakup ballads" off the list.
"When I was 7, I wanted to be 8," the British pop star wrote in a note posted to her Twitter account. "When I was 8, I wanted to be 12. When I turned 12, I just wanted to be 18. Then after that I stopped wanting to be older. Now I'm ticking 16-24 boxes just to see if I can blag it!
"I feel like I've spent my whole life so far wishing it away. Always wishing I was older, wishing I was somewhere else, wishing I could remember, and wishing I could forget, too. Wishing I hadn't ruined so many good things because I was scared or bored. Wishing I wasn't so matter-of-fact all the time. Wishing I'd gotten to know my great-grandmother more, and wishing I didn't know myself so well, because it means I always know what's going to happen in the end. Wishing I hadn't cut my hair off, wishing I was 5'7." Wishing I'd waited and wishing I'd hurried up as well.
"My last record was a breakup record, and if I had to label this one I'd call it a make-up record. I'm making up with myself. Making up for lost time. Making up for everything I ever did and never did. But I haven't got time to hold on to the crumbs of my past like I used to. What's done is done. Turning 25 was a turning point for me, slap-bang in the middle of my 20s. Teetering on the edge of being an old adolescent and a fully fledged adult, I made the decision to go into becoming who I'm going to be forever without a removal van full of my old junk. I miss everything about my past, the good and the bad, but only because it won't come back. When I was in it I wanted out! So typical. I'm on about being a teenager, sitting around and chatting shit, not caring about the future because it didn't matter then like it does now. The ability to be flippant about everything and there be no consequences. Even following and breaking rules...is better than making the rules.
"25 is about getting to know who I've become without realizing. And I'm sorry it took so long, but, you know, life happened."
Life, a partner, a baby, an Oscar...we get it. We're just glad to have her back.
