It's been four long years since Adele's last album, 21, debuted. It was arguably one of the greatest break-up albums of all time and definitively the top-selling album of the year in both 2011 and 2012. Fans of the soulful British songstress have been eagerly awaiting new material ever since. But while her long-awaited third album is reportedly not slated to drop until November 20, the singer may have just given fans a sneak peek at her new material in the form of a short, mysterious clip that appeared during a commercial break from the U.K.'s The X-Factor.
Without warning, between advertisements for Dominos and Tic-Tacs on ITV in the U.K. on Sunday, the screen went black and viewers could hear that famous voice singing strongly as lyrics to a new mystery song displayed on screen.
ADELE JUST PREVIEWED A NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/bZCtoLK3OS— Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) October 18, 2015
"Hello, it's me. I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet to go over everything. They say that time's supposed to heal ya. But I ain't done much healing..." she sang. And then, that was it: No album name, song name, release date or any other details followed — just a world full of fans ready and waiting for more. Including, it appears, the band OneRepublic, whose frontman, Ryan Tedder, is a frequent Adele collaborator.
Do we dare believe our ears?! Our ears are all we've got. Adele's U.S. press rep replied with "no comment" when we asked for confirmation that this is actually her.
