Hello, indeed.



After four years and much anticipation, Adele has finally released the first single off her new album, 25. And look, it's already got a music video!



Filmmaker Xavier Dolan directed the British singer for the moody video. Shot in the countryside outside Montreal, Canada, the piece starts with Adele a) using a flip phone and b) losing a signal. We'll get to the emotional stuff in a second, but WHAT THE WHAT. Girl, you have an Oscar. Time for an upgrade.



Where were we? Oh yes. The sepia-toned film shows Adele going through an old house, pulling back curtains and pouring herself a cuppa before settling in for a ballad about lost love and not being able to apologize to the cute guy she's seeing in flashbacks. Yes, that cute guy is played by Tristan Wilds, a.k.a. Michael Lee from The Wire.



Adele has called this a "make up," not a breakup record. This song is a little of both. It's about the agony of falling out with someone you once loved, but being so far removed from the situation that you simply want to make things right as a human being, not just so you can get back together. The way she belts out her emotions will leave you a bit torn up inside as you follow suit in your poor man's car karaoke, but isn't that what she does best?



Sigh. So good to have this gal back.



