More often than not, no-makeup makeup is a misnomer. We've learned it actually takes an enormous amount of prep to give skin a glow that looks natural — like the way Alicia Keys' dewy cheekbones seemed to pulsate light from the Grammys stage last night. We felt vindicated by the realization that the famously "anti-makeup" star was, in fact, wearing makeup, but the real shocker wasn't that she was wearing foundation: It was that the full-coverage formula she chose is not rich-person fancy (like her skin-care routine ), but actually a bottle you can pick up at Duane Reade.