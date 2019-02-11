More often than not, no-makeup makeup is a misnomer. We've learned it actually takes an enormous amount of prep to give skin a glow that looks natural — like the way Alicia Keys' dewy cheekbones seemed to pulsate light from the Grammys stage last night. We felt vindicated by the realization that the famously "anti-makeup" star was, in fact, wearing makeup, but the real shocker wasn't that she was wearing foundation: It was that the full-coverage formula she chose is not rich-person fancy (like her skin-care routine), but actually a bottle you can pick up at Duane Reade.
As it turns out, quite a few red-carpet standouts from the 2019 Grammys Awards were glammed up with beauty products you can grab at the drugstore. From the glowing host's $15 foundation, to the Target-brand under-eye roller Anna Kendrick used to de-puff before the big show, click ahead to check out the night's best beauty looks — and the surprisingly cheap beauty products that made them happen.
