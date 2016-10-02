Kim Kardashian may be known for putting contouring on the map, but she's proving that she is not afraid to bare it all. On Sunday, Kardashian attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week wearing absolutely no makeup.
On Sunday morning, Kardashian tweeted, "Think I'm gonna wear no makeup today to the Balenciaga show."
Think I'm gonna wear no make up today to the Balenciaga show.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2016
A few hours later, that thought became reality. Kardashian Instagrammed a photo of herself at the Balenciaga show sans makeup, showing off her flawless glowing skin.
Mario Dedivanovic, Kardashian's makeup artist, shared a photo of the fresh-faced reality star on Instagram with a caption that read, "Obsessed. No makeup today at @balenciaga." He added that he "moisturized" her.
Thanks to her snaps, we know for a fact that Kardashian's skin-care routine is no joke — and super-expensive. Her morning routine alone costs about $1,230. (However, it is possible to replicate her daily $2,000 skin-care routine with drugstore products.)
The cheapest secret to her glowing skin at Balenciaga is using sunscreen daily. After all, it's the biggest daily skin regimen requirement, according to Kim and Kylie.
Is this a new era for beauty? Is everyone going to pull a full-on Alicia Keys and go makeup-free everywhere? We imagine that Kardashian will be back to her 25-step makeup routine pretty quickly, but it's nice to see her change it up — especially at such a prestigious and high-profile event.
