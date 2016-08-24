Update: Months after publicly declaring she will now go makeup-free, Alicia Keys is sticking to her word. Not only has she been spotted fresh-faced at concerts and red carpet events, but the singer is now appearing on The Voice makeup-less.
In an inspiring letter last June, she wrote, "'Cause I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."
Whether you choose to wear makeup or not is up to you — and there's nothing that makes either choice better or worse than the other — but we love how committed, confident, and steadfast Keys is in her message. You keep doing you, girl.
Update (July 27, 2016): Alicia Keys performed at the Democratic National Convention last night, and she did it without a stitch of makeup. Naturally, she looked as beautiful as ever, and we're happy to see she's sticking to her no-makeup vow.
This story was originally published on June 27, 2016.
Last month, singer Alicia Keys penned an intimate essay about the societal pressures women face to be perfect and her desire to start a no-makeup movement. Unsurprisingly, her thoughtful words prompted all of the applause. But here's the incredibly cool part: They weren't just words. Last night, she hit the BET Awards without a lick of mascara or lipstick in sight.
With a radiant au naturel visage, the 35-year-old happily posed for pics with her hubby Swizz Beatz. The star's fresh face was complemented by a black jumpsuit, silver headscarf, and glitzy accessories. For an event that usually calls for a makeup master class, Keys' minimal beauty was a welcome, if not downright exhilarating, sight.
In her May Lenny Letter piece, Keys wrote: "Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn’t put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture? What if they POSTED it? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me." The photos of Keys last night are all over the internet — and we're guessing she couldn't be happier with her choice.
About two summers ago, we saw an uptick of celebrities showing off bare faces on social media. The movement was as refreshing as it was fleeting. It's exciting and commendable that Keys remains dedicated to her stance then, now, and even at an awards show.
