In her May Lenny Letter piece , Keys wrote: "Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn’t put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture? What if they POSTED it? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me." The photos of Keys last night are all over the internet — and we're guessing she couldn't be happier with her choice.About two summers ago, we saw an uptick of celebrities showing off bare faces on social media. The movement was as refreshing as it was fleeting. It's exciting and commendable that Keys remains dedicated to her stance then, now, and even at an awards show.