The Inspiring Reason Alicia Keys Is Going Makeup-Free

In one of her new songs, "When a Girl Can't Be Herself," Keys wrote, "In the morning from the minute that I wake up / What if I don’t want to put on all that makeup / Who says I must conceal what I’m made of / Maybe all this Maybelline is covering my self-esteem." This wasn't just something she jotted down to write a clever lyric, she wrote. "Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn’t put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture? What if they POSTED it? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me."



In a photo shoot for the album, she was inadvertently forced to face her insecurities head-on. The singer arrived to the shoot post-gym — no makeup, hair wrapped in a scarf and under a baseball cap — and the photographer insisted on taking her picture like that. “I have to shoot you right now, like this! The music is raw and real, and these photos have to be too!” Keys recalls the photographer saying.



That very image became the artwork for her recent single "In Common," and, Keys says, it's the most beautiful she's ever felt. Her husband, Swizz Beatz, also posted a makeup-free image of Keys from a recent Vanity Fair shoot that shows her freckles up close and personal.

